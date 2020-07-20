KVS Online Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission Begins At Kvs.gov.in

Kendraya Vidyalaya Sangthan or the KVS has come out with the online registration for the admission of class one. The parents willing to procure admissions for their kids in KVS are urged to visit the official website of KVS admissions department. The link for the same is kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The committee is now accepting online registration for KVS online admissions. Parents must keep a copy of photo id, birth certificate handy before logging in.

KVS online admission details for parents

Several links might be available for admissions, however, the quickest way to log in to the portal is through the link kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. You will see admissions, under the tab ‘Click for registration' under the title, “This portal is exclusively for applying for admission to Std 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2020-2021.” Once you click on the orange tab you will be led to the general instructions page. Go through the details carefully. All instructions are provided on the page; it is advisable that parents go through what the guidelines have to say for clarity. Once agreed to all the guidelines by clicking on submit parents will be led to the form filling section. Make sure that all the spellings are as per the birth certificate.

KVS online admission forms, final dates and more

The registration forms are also available through an Android mobile application under the name Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or KVS. Parents can download the app from the Play Store. Furthermore, admissions for class II and above will also be scheduled between 8 am of July 20, 2020, and until 4 pm of July 25, 2020, if and only if there are seats available. These admissions are however in offline mode and parents will have to reach the nearest KVS.

KVS online admission final lists and merit list

The timings and dates for the Class I are from 10.00 am July 20, 2020, until the last date that is 7.00 pm, August 7, 2020. Parents will have to complete online formalities until then. KVS had also revealed in an official notification that parents must not reach the premises to avoid any kind of congregation. The registration process will be completely online due to the coronavirus crisis in the country which pose as a health risk. Once the form filling is complete, parents should send the complete forms, scanned copies to the KVS head office through email. The first list will be released on August 11. Keeping in mind the availability of seats, the office may or may not release the second list on August 24.

