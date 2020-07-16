KVS Online Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission To Begin From July 20

Quick links:
Kendriya Vidyalaya is all set to starts its KVS Online Admission for class 1. The Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission is all set to begin from July 20, 2020, from 10 AM. The last date to apply and complete the registration process in KVS Online Admission for class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas is August 7, 2020, till 7 PM. This KVS Online Admission is for the academic year 2020-2021. The details of KVS admission 2020 can be obtained through the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The information of Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission is also available on the android app of the KVS.
Registration of class II students and above in KV admission will be starting from July 20, 2020, on 8 AM to July 25, 2020, up to 4:00 PM if the vacancies exist. The parents of students who wish to take part in KVS Online admission are requested not to step out and visit the Kendriya Vidyalayas physically for the KVS admission. This is advised in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in India. The parents are advised to duly fill the KVS admission form online, scan it and send it over to concerned Kendriya Vidyalaya through email only. Here are some of the important dates to keep in mind for the KVS admission 2020.
