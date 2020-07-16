KVS Online Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission To Begin From July 20

Kendriya Vidyalaya is all set to starts its KVS Online Admission for class 1. The Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission is all set to begin from July 20, 2020, from 10 AM. The last date to apply and complete the registration process in KVS Online Admission for class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas is August 7, 2020, till 7 PM. This KVS Online Admission is for the academic year 2020-2021. The details of KVS admission 2020 can be obtained through the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The information of Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission is also available on the android app of the KVS.

KVS Admission 2020

Registration of class II students and above in KV admission will be starting from July 20, 2020, on 8 AM to July 25, 2020, up to 4:00 PM if the vacancies exist. The parents of students who wish to take part in KVS Online admission are requested not to step out and visit the Kendriya Vidyalayas physically for the KVS admission. This is advised in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in India. The parents are advised to duly fill the KVS admission form online, scan it and send it over to concerned Kendriya Vidyalaya through email only. Here are some of the important dates to keep in mind for the KVS admission 2020.

Important dates of KVS online admission 2020

Advertisement of KVS online admission 2020 – July 17, 2020

Online registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission – July 20, 2020, from 10.00 AM

Last date of Online registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission – August 7, 2020, till 7.00 PM

Declaration of provisional selected and waitlist of registered candidates – 1st list will be out on August 11, 2020. If seats are still vacant, then the second and third list will be declared. The second list will be out on August 24, 2020, and the third list on August 26, 2020.

Announcement of the provisional select list of candidates – August 21, 2020, to August 29, 2020.

Registration of Class II onwards in KVS online admission 2020 except class XI – July 20, 2020, to July 25, 2020.

Announcement of list of Class II onwards – July 29, 2020, at 4.00 PM

Admission process for Class II onwards students – July 30, 2020, to August 7, 2020

Parents are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of Kendriya Vidyalayas, kvsangathan.nic.in to know the detailed update and news related to KVS admission 2020 and KVS admission form.