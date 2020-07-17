WBCHSE HS Result 2020: List Of Websites From You Can Check The WBBSE 12th Result Today

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce WBCHSE HS result 2020 today, that is on Friday, July 17, 2020. Students can check their WBBSE 12th result on the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), wbchse.nic.in. and wbresults.nic.in. According to a report by a leading daily, The West Bengal class 12th result will be declared at around 3.30 while the scores of WBCHSE HS result 2020 will be available on the official websites after 4 PM. As the WBCHSE HS result 2020 will be announced today, here are all the details about WBBSE 12th result.

WBBSE 12th result

The class 12th examinations of West Bengal Board took place in March 2020. However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the board had to postpone some of the papers. The board then rescheduled the examinations in July but then had to cancel it as the Coronavirus situation in the country has not yet returned back to normalcy.

According to various news reports, around eight lakh students are awaiting their WBCHSE HS result 2020. According to various news reports, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will not be releasing the merit list or the list of toppers in WBCHSE HS result 2020. As the WBBSE 12th result is announced on the official website, students can also check their results on various third party websites. Here are some of the websites where the students can check their WBCHSE HS result 2020.

List of websites to check WBCHSE HS result 2020

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

westbengalonline.in

technoindiagroup.com

technoindiauniversity.ac.in

fastresults.in

How to check the WBCHSE result 2020?

The WBBSE 12th result will be declared online on the official website and also on the third-party websites. The students would not receive a hard copy of their mark sheets today. To check the WBCHSE result 2020, here are the steps to follow.

Go to the official website of the board, wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in.

On the homepage click on a link that shows wbbse 12th result.

Enter your credentials like roll number as visible on the hall ticket.

Confirm the details once before submitting them.

Click on submit and your WBCHSE result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the WBBSE 12th result and take a print out for future use.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website to know all the latest updates and news related to West Bengal class 12th result and Madhyamik result of class 12 score.