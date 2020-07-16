NIOS Result 2020: SC Asks NIOS 12th & 10th Result To Be Declared By August 7

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), formerly National Open School, is the board of education under the Union Government of India. According to several news reports, the Supreme Court has recently said that the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) must ensure that the NIOS result 2020 of the current academic year should be declared by August 7, 2020. The decision by the Supreme Court has been taken in the view of results being announced by various boards all over India.

NIOS Result 2020: NIOS Result date

According to a report by a leading daily, the Supreme Court bench said that NIOS has already issued a notification on July 10, 2020, of cancelling the examinations. Therefore nothing survives to consider in the present petitions except to observe that NIOS must ensure that the NIOS 12th result and NIOS 10th result should be declared not later than August 7, 2020, the report added. The bench comprising of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna further mentioned that NIOS result date should not exceed the stipulated August 7, 2020 date.

NIOS had earlier issued a statement regarding the secondary and senior secondary examinations on July 10, 2020. The notification said that the examinations which were rescheduled are now cancelled. This decision was taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the world and India. The notification issued by NIOS said, “Conduct of March 2020 secondary and senior secondary course public examination rescheduled to commence from July 17, 2020, and further postponed, now stands cancelled” The notification also talked about the NIOS result 2020. The notification mentioned, “The results shall be accordingly compiled and declared soon to enable the vertical mobility of learners, based thereon.

See the official notification by NIOS regarding the cancellation of exams HERE

NIOS 12th result & NIOS 10th result

The Supreme Court passed the order while hearing two petitions regarding the NIOS exams and NIOS result 2020, the reports added. The petitions had raised the issue of NIOS 12th result and NIOS 10th result date and also the examinations which were supposed to take place. The report by a leading daily mentioned that one of the petitions had sought Supreme Court’s help for cancelling the pending examinations which were later cancelled by the NIOS and also sought directions in the declaration of NIOS exam result. It had said that conducting the examinations during the current pandemic might pose as a risk to the health of students