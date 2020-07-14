WBBSE Result 2020: WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result To Be Declared On July 15 At Around 10 Am

According to latest news reports, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce WBBSE result 2020 for class 10 students tomorrow on July 15, 2020, and the WBBSE 12th result will be declared on July 17, 2020. The report by a leading daily said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement regarding WBBSE result 2020. WBBSE board’s 10th class examination was held from February 18, 2020, to February 27, 2020. WBBSE board had conducted the class 12 exams from February 12, 2020, to February 27, 2020. The students were eagerly waiting for their WBBSE result2020 since then. For all the class 12th and class 10th students of WBBSE Board, the wait is finally over.

WBBSE Result 2020

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result will be declared online tomorrow. The Madhyamik result once declared by the WBBSE board can be checked on the official websites, wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. According to news reports, the result is likely to be announced at around 10.30 AM in the morning. According to a news report, around 10, 15, 888 students have appeared for the Madhyamik examinations this year. There are a total of 5,76,009 girls in the total number of students. The examinations for Class 12 and Class 10 students were concluded in February before the lockdown was imposed in India in March.

However, the evaluation process of the examinations got delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown in the country. As a result, WBBSE result 2020 was delayed for all the students of class 10th and class 12th. Last year, WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result was declared on May 21, 2020. According to a leading daily, the total passing percentage of last year’s WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result was 86.07%. Sougata Das from Mahammedpur Deshpran Vidyapith had topped the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result last year with a score of 694 marks out of 700.

How to check the WBBSE Result 2020 online

Go to the official website of WBBSE Board, wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage search for a link for WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result or WBBSE 12th result

Enter your roll number of the examination and other details asked on the website.

Check the details before submitting against the hall ticket and click on submit.

Your WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result or WBBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of WBBSE Board to know about all the latest updates and news related to Madhyamik result and WBBSE Board.