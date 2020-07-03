Lucknow University Postpones All Exams Scheduled From July 7 Until Further Notice

Lucknow University has recently announced that all Lucknow University exams have been postponed which were scheduled to take place from July 7, 2020. The Lucknow University exams have been postponed until further notice. The Lucknow University announced its decision on its official website through an official notification. The decision was taken in the view of the UP government’s decision to review the situation regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. The notification said that the Uttar Pradesh government is rethinking about conducting the examinations.

Lucknow University exam postponed

The notification released by Lucknow University on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The notification clearly mentioned that all examinations which were supposed to take place from July 7, 2020, have been postponed until further notice. The Lucknow University is now awaiting government’s order regarding the exams. According to various media reports, over 1.40 lakh students in Lucknow University and its 170 associated colleges were supposed to appear in the examinations. This decision to postpone the exams until further notice comes as a breather to all the students. The decision about the Lucknow University exams will be taken after reviewing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and India.

Lucknow University news

Lucknow University had previously announced the timetable for the examinations for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The schedule was announced on June 19, 2020. After the announcement of the schedule, the majority of students had protested against the decision to conduct the exams. Students and teachers had demanded to postpone the exams as the Coronavirus pandemic situation continues to grow in the entire country.

About Lucknow University 2020

The University of Lucknow or Lucknow University is a public state University. It is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Lucknow University was established in 1867 and it remains one of the oldest government-owned institutions for higher education in India. The main campus of Lucknow University is located at Badshah Bagh, University Road area of the city. The second campus of Lucknow University is at Jankipuram. Lucknow University is organised into around 170 colleges and institutions located around all over the city and its surrounding areas. It is a teaching, residential and affiliating university. Lucknow University was affiliated to UGC in 1921.