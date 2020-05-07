Lucknow University News: Entrance Exam, Admission Form Details, And More

Lucknow University recently announced the latest update regarding the entrance test for admissions to UG and PG level courses. The dates have now been extended up to May 20th. However, for certification courses like for Yoga, Oriental Studies in Arabic and Persian, the last date for admission is July 10, 2020. Read on for more details on how to apply for Lucknow University entrance tests.

Lucknow University admission

Lucknow University's entrance exam to the UG & PG courses has been extended till May 20, 2020.

The date to apply for Lucknow University entrance tests to these courses have been extended - B.A, B.Sc., B.Tech, M.Tech, M.Sc., etc.

Candidates wanting admission to the MBA course would have to undergo a management test called LUMET or get into the programme via their CAT scores.

For UG and PG courses, the last date to fill the application form is May 20, 2020.

Lucknow University admission updates

The candidates need to make their NAD.ID if they don’t have it yet. For making the NAD.ID, you can check instructions on Lucknow University official website under the Examinations tab, then click on Online examination form and then go to Examination portal.

After that, one can apply to the respective UG and PG level courses. Once the application form is filled and submitted, the university will announce the entrance tests conducted and the dates.

Check the press release released by Lucknow University 4 days ago.

Image courtesy: Lucknow University website

How to find Lucknow University entrance exam form

Go to the website - http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/ - which is the official website of Lucknow University.

Check the news and announcements section for checking new updates regarding any sort of exams.

For applying to the UG and PG courses, go to the Examinations tab and click on Online examination form and then go to Examination portal.

Image courtesy: Lucknow University website

This is how the web pages will look when you want to apply for UG level exams and PG level exams.

Image courtesy: Lucknow University website

Image courtesy: Lucknow University website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock