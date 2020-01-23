Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Links Economic Growth With River Ganga

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday spoke about the relation between the economy and River Ganga. He went on to explain how not only the faith of people but the economy is also linked with river Ganga.

While addressing a gathering in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, "We not only repose our faith in River Ganga, but our economy is also linked to the river. Ganga is the symbol of the river civilisation of India."

Earlier on January 23, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also flagged off the 'rath' (chariot) for the 'Ganga Yatra' that is going to take place from January 27 to 31, and also launched a theme song for it.

"The Ganga is a symbol of faith. Every Indian considers Ganga as a part of his heritage and tradition since the Sanatan period," the Chief Minister stated during the launch.

During the event, Yogi also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 statement wherein he had said that he had come there for Maa Ganga. Yogi also added about how the Prime Minister expressed his faith towards 'Ganga Maa' by implementing the 'Namami Gange' project in the nation.

CM Yogi informs about organic farming in the coastal regions of Ganga

Explaining the Namami Gange project, Yogi Adityanath spoke about the 14 crore liter of sewage that was falling in Ganga through Sisamau's drain in Kanpur and this practice was going on for 128 years but now not a single drop of sewage is flowing into the river.

"Due to the Namami Gange project, not a single drop of sewage is flowing into the river. There was a time when there was not a single aquatic animal left after the Jajmau drain in Kanpur. Now, big fishes are available there," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister during his address informed about the plan to carry out Organic farming in the coastal areas of Ganga. "The government has decided that 21 municipal bodies and 1038 gram panchayats in the districts from which the Ganga Yatra will pass, will practice organic farming in the coming years. Ganga Park, Ganga Talab, and Ganga Maidan will be constructed on the banks of Ganga," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)