Melania Trump Recalls Her 'Happiness Class' Experience In Delhi, Calls It 'unforgettable'

After attending a 'Happiness Class' session at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi on Tuesday, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump termed her experience 'unforgettable.' The First Lady, who was accompanying her husband US President Donald Trump, during his first official visit to India, visited the Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura to attend the 'Happiness Class' programme.

Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed her at Delhi's government school in south Moti Bagh area. Taking to her Twitter, she said she was inspired by the 'Reading Classroom' and 'Happiness Curriculum' and called it an honour to be surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty.

Unforgettable afternoon at the Sarvodaya School in New Delhi! It was an honor to be surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. Thank you for the warm welcome! #BeBest pic.twitter.com/vza9ZMMOOV — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

I was inspired by the “Reading Classroom” & “Happiness Curriculum” programs at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi. Wonderful to see the principles of #BeBest are not just limited to the U.S., and can be found throughout the world. pic.twitter.com/IJ0dgYhLVy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020



The wife of US President said that back home she works with children to promote similar ideas of well-being through the 'BE BEST' initiative. According to the White House, the mission of BE BEST is to focus on some of the major issues faced by children today. As the name suggests, the goal of the program is to encourage children to be best in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional and physical health.

PM Modi welcomes US First Lady Melania Trump, shares her "Be Best" message

Welcoming the United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has said that it was an honour for the country to host them. Emphasizing on the US-India relations, and welcoming the first lady, PM Modi said:

"This is the new chapter in the ties between India and America. This relation will bring progress and prosperity to the people of India. Friends President Trump thinks big and he has done everything to fulfill the American dream. We welcome the entire Trump family. First Lady Melania Trump, it is an honour for us that you are here. Whatever you have done for a Healthy and Happy America, we can see the results now. Your work for the children in this society is applaudable. You say, be best and you might have felt that people here believe the same."

Happiness curriculum of AAP government

The AAP government introduced the 'Happiness Class' in the curriculum in 2018. Announcing the curriculum earlier, Sisodia had said, "The curriculum will include meditation, moral values, and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce “sarvagun sampann” (versatile) professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness. After ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve society.”

