Madhya Pradesh: Government-run School In Khand Region Functioning Without A Building

A State government-run primary school in Madhya Pradesh has recently made headlines for functioning without a building. The government primary school in the Khand area of Shahdol district is a classic case example of the administration's apathy towards providing basic infrastructure for some schools in the State.

At the Khand region government school, Students can be seen attending classes under a tree, squatting on the ground- no seats, no mats, just patches of jute sacks, even as teachers are provided with a chair and a huge table. In the name of teaching material, a small board can be seen resting against the trunk of the tree.

In the recent state budget for 2020-21, a whopping Rs. Rs 24,499 crores were allocated to various schemes for schools and education departments of Madhya Pradesh. But with the visible picture, it seems like the money hasn't reached the schools yet.

'Will try constructing a building'- District Education Officer

When asked about the sad state of a government-run school, the District Education Officer denied having any information about the school in the Khand area and stated that the administration will try to construct a building.

"I am not aware of it. Buildings have been constructed for most of the schools in the district. If there is a school without building, we will try to construct one," the District Education Officer said.

MP Government Schools Begin Reciting the Preamble

Earlier in January, Chief Minister Kamal Nath led government had issued an instruction for all the government schools in the state to have a recital of the Preamble of the Constitution every Saturday. Post the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh government, public schools across the state had begun teaching the students to recite the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

