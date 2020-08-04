NEET SS 2020: NEET Super Specialty Forms Out Now At 'nbe.edu.in'; Exams To Be In September

The National Board of Examination will be holding the examinations for NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) on September 15 as per the recent notification. The aspirants are required to fill a form ahead of the exams. The registration is to be completed online and the link for the same is nbe.edu.in. The registration for the same has begun from August 3, 2020. Important dates for the examination are listed below-

Also Read | What Is Marks Range In 'know Your Eligibility' Option On 11th Admission Website?

Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar for NEET SS aspirants:

Key Tasks Dates Start of applications August 3, 2020 Final dates for applications August 23, 2020 Date of exams September 15, 2020 Result declaration September 25, 2020 (can change) Application correction August 24, 2020

Also Read | What Is NEET SS? See Details About The Eligibility-cum-ranking Examinations Here

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to fill the applications for NEET Super Specialty forms:

Copy the link https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1815/65870/Index.html and paste on the search bar to fill the form for NEET SS. Click enter, you will be redirected to the NEET SS homepage. You will see ‘New Registration' click on it. This will lead you to the page where you fill all the credentials for NEET SS. Enter the registration details in the text bars as specified for NEET Super Specialty. Enter the captcha and other details and click on submit to enter the last step to filling forms for NEET exam. You will have to submit a passport size picture and scanned signature to finish the form filling of NEET exam. The final step is to pay the fees for NEET SS. Make sure that the spellings and numbers in the forms are all correct before final submission to avoid any discrepancies in the NEET Super Specialty forms. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of NEET Super Specialty forms.

Also Read | NEET News: NEET Exam Date On Sept. 13th; Access Correction Window Facility Today

What is NEET SS 2020?

The students who are filling the forms can select two super specialities for which special qualification is required. The examination for NEET SS will have 40% questions from general question banks and 60% questions from their chosen subjects. National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses. The NEET Super Specialty exam or NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM (Doctorate of Medicine)/MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. No other entrance exam is valid for admissions in DM/MCh courses.

Also Read | NEET Exam Updates: NTA To Strongly Consider Revision Of NEET-JEE 2021 Dates