NEET SS 2020: NEET Super Specialty Forms Out Now At 'nbe.edu.in'; Exams To Be In September

The National Board of Examination will be holding the examinations for NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) on September 15 as per the recent notification. The aspirants are required to fill a form ahead of the exams. The registration is to be completed online and the link for the same is nbe.edu.in. The registration for the same has begun from August 3, 2020. Important dates for the examination are listed below-
|
Key Tasks
|
Dates
|
Start of applications
|
August 3, 2020
|
Final dates for applications
|
August 23, 2020
|
Date of exams
|
September 15, 2020
|
Result declaration
|
September 25, 2020 (can change)
|
Application correction
|
August 24, 2020
The students who are filling the forms can select two super specialities for which special qualification is required. The examination for NEET SS will have 40% questions from general question banks and 60% questions from their chosen subjects. National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses. The NEET Super Specialty exam or NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM (Doctorate of Medicine)/MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. No other entrance exam is valid for admissions in DM/MCh courses.
