From UPSC, GATE To CA, Here Are Top Five Toughest Exams To Crack In India

As exam season draws to a close with schools and colleges announcing results almost every day, there is particular interest among students on what to study next. This interest has doubled in the last couple of months owing to the COVID pandemic which has added more uncertainty over the future of higher education, specifically tertiary-level education.

For most students, however, competitive exams are the only way to get into prestigious institutions which many believe will directly reflect in their prospects for a lucrative career. But with more and more people gaining access to secondary and tertiary education, competition has become significantly greater for students contemplating such exams. Which is why this list has been curated — so students can take a look at the top 10 toughest exams in the world before taking that big jump.

Top five toughest exams in India (in no particular order)

IES (Indian Engineering Services)

IES or ESE (Engineering Services Examination) is a qualification exam that caters to engineers who work under the government of India as Class 1 officers. They are tasked with administering large segments of the public sector economy, which primarily comprises of Railways, Power, Telecommunications, Central Water Engineering, Defence and Civil Engineering.

The nature of work performed by these bureaucrats places a large dependency on their engineering degrees prior to appearing for the exams. Based on their performance they are then recruited into an appropriate stream of service.

Every year lakhs of students appear for the exam but less than 500 people are selected for all positions combined. The process is broken down into four stages of competitive exams, which are held all over the country, and comprises of six tests. A two-part written test, which lasts for a period of 12 hours after which there is a personality test as well. It's particularly prestigious because the president of India appoints the selected candidates to the Group A category.

IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination)

The one engineering exam to conquer and rule them all — IIT exams need no introduction. It is undoubtedly the best engineering institute in the country. Students spend years preparing, just to be able to clear its entrance exams. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state IITs in India offer more than just college experiences, they're status symbols.

According to an online education portal, in 2020, roughly 9.41 lakh students applied for the exams, of which only 5 lakh cleared the first round, the number further dropped in subsequent rounds and in the final stage and only 10,000 students were selected for admission.

The exam is divided into two papers of three hours each, both of which are objective. Students who do not get through the exam in the first attempt make repeated attempts, sometimes opting to take sabbaticals and prepare for the entrance exam for years together. It is often noted that students find it easier to get admitted into Harvard and MIT easier than IITs, this is a testament to the standard of the IIT JEE.

CA (Chartered Accountant)

The three-level examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a reputed institution that very few manage to clear. If you thought America's CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) was difficult, then this will make the candidate experience several more challenges. Less than 10% actually manage to pass the exam, and like a video game, the exams get tougher with each level. 2019 witnessed one of the highest pass percentages with over 1.5 lakh students writing the exam and 23% clearing the tests with flying colours.

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering)

This exam is conducted on a pan-India level, similar to that of all the other exams on this list. It is a fact that students take the GATE exam as a gateway to higher learning. The exam opens new avenues for postgraduate studies in the STEM fields, particularly engineering. GATE is jointly conducted by IITs and consists of just one paper, which is a combination of MCQs and numerical. The GATE score is widely accepted and regarded by universities worldwide and is considered to be an exam to reckon with. GATE results are valid for a period of two years, during which time candidates are expected to apply for a university abroad, failing which they may have to retake the exam if the host university requires it.

According to a local news portal, around 8.5 lakh candidates took the exam, appearing in eight sessions at 566 centres across nearly 200 cities. However, based on information provided by a job portal, it is stated that roughly 19% of the candidates had passed the test.

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)

One of India's most renowned and prestigious exams, conducted by the central agency that holds all the important exams is also responsible for inducting eminent candidates to top positions representing the country in all administrative capacities.

UPSC or Civil Services as it's more famously called is a combination of exams involving, defence service, statistical service, international affairs, cognitive reasoning and analytical skills along with fluency in at least one foreign language.

The exam is held in three stages — a preliminary phase where candidates answer objective questions in the form of multiple-choice and then long format mains where they appear for an essay paper. The final stage is an interview, often described as the hardest stage to get through.

According to data released by Byju's in 2019 alone over 17 lakh people took the exams but only 1,056 people were selected that's a pass percentage of roughly 0.2%. One of the toughest exams to crack, not just because of the enormous workload but also due to other factors such as reservation and inclusivity.

(with agency inputs)