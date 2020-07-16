Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Download Marksheet Using Digilocker App

Quick links:
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for HSC exams today at 1 pm. The results can be checked from the official website of the Maharashtra state board through this link - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. Read on to know the steps to create an account in Digilocker app and download your HSC result mark sheet from the Digilocker app itself.
Over 13 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations this year, while more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examinations in 2020. The Maharashtra HSC examinations were scheduled between March 7 and the first week of April, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pending exams were cancelled. The evaluation of the pending exams for HSC board has been done on the basis of average assessment formula.
Recently, the board exam results for CBSE and ICSE for Class 10th and Class 12th were announced in the current week. This is in response to the order by the Supreme court which ordered various education boards in India to declare their board results at the earliest in July.
