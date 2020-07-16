Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Download Marksheet Using Digilocker App

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for HSC exams today at 1 pm. The results can be checked from the official website of the Maharashtra state board through this link - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. Read on to know the steps to create an account in Digilocker app and download your HSC result mark sheet from the Digilocker app itself.

How to create a Digilocker Account?

Visit DigiLocker’s registration page at www.digilocker.gov.in.

Enter your permanent mobile number and click on Continue.

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number.

Fill this OTP in the website and then click on Verify.

Set your Digilocker Username and Password and write it down in your notebook so as to not forget the username and password.

Note: The password should not contain the words from your username.

Then type your Aadhaar Number and verify it through OTP or fingerprint option.

Your Digilocker App account is finally set up.

How to download Maharashtra HSC result mark sheet via Digilocker

Login to DigiLocker App using your login credentials i.e. Username and Password.

Go to the Profile page and Sync Aadhar Number.

However, if you have already created the account using Aadhar Number then step 2 is not needed.

Click on 'Pull Partner Documents’ button. You will see two dropdown options.

In the first dropdown, select Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

In the next drop-down, choose Marksheet which you want to download (i.e. HSC Marksheet).

Enter Year of Passing and Roll Number as mentioned on Maharashtra SSC Admit Card.

Click on ‘Get Document’ and then your Maharashtra HSC Digital Marksheet will be downloaded.

Click on 'Save to Locker' button to save these documents in your DigiLocker account itself so that you can access the app whenever you need any certificates in the future.

Over 13 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations this year, while more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examinations in 2020. The Maharashtra HSC examinations were scheduled between March 7 and the first week of April, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pending exams were cancelled. The evaluation of the pending exams for HSC board has been done on the basis of average assessment formula.

Recently, the board exam results for CBSE and ICSE for Class 10th and Class 12th were announced in the current week. This is in response to the order by the Supreme court which ordered various education boards in India to declare their board results at the earliest in July.

