Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Result To Be Announced On July 16 At 1 Pm

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC examination result 2020 on July 16 at 1:00pm, the board announced. Students can check their result on MSBSHSE official websites mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. MSBSHSE is expected to announce SSC results before the month-end.

Over 13 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations 2020 while more than 17 lakh students registered for the SSC examinations 2020. The HSC examinations were scheduled between March 7 and the first week of April but the coronavirus pandemic forced authorities to cancel the pending exams. The state board decided to announce the results of HSC, followed by SSC after the Ministry of Human Resource and Development called upon the states to declare the results.

The evaluation of the pending exams has been done on the basis of average assessment formula. The evaluation was conducted after the end of the second phase of nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The candidates can either check their results on the official websites or get the results through text messages.

Read: Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Result Might Not Be Announced Today; To Be Out By July 20

Result via SMS

Registered students can send their seat number through an SMS and get the results. They need to type MH <Exam name> <Seat number> and send it to 57766. Otherwise, they can visit mahresult.nic.in and click on Maharashtra HSC result link. They will need to enter roll number or seat number and mother's name to get Maharashtra 12th results. Students can print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Maharashtra HSC 2020 results will be announced after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced results for Class 12th. CISCE and CBSE have also declared Class 10th results.

Read: Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Class 12th Result Likely To Be Announced On July 15