Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Result Might Not Be Announced Today; To Be Out By July 20

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will most likely not declare the results of the HSC exams today. The Maharashtra HSC results are most likely to be out on or before July 20th. The official website of the Maharashtra state board can be accessed through the link - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. The officials have announced that the results for HSC will be released prior to the Maharashtra SSC board results. Read on to know about how to check the Maharashtra HSC results when announced as well as the evaluation method used this year.

Over 13 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations this year, while more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examinations 2020. The Maharashtra HSC examinations were scheduled between March 7 and the first week of April, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pending exams were cancelled.

Maharashtra HSC evaluation method

The candidates are advised to check their results on the Mahashratra state education board's official websites or through text messages.

The evaluation of the pending exams for HSC board has been done on the basis of average assessment formula.

The evaluation was conducted after the end of the second phase of nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 once announced?

Go to the official website of Maharashtra HSC Board of education, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link of Maharashtra HSC result 2020.

Fill the necessary details like roll number or seat number, date of birth as mentioned on the Maharashtra Board admit card and click on submit

Take a printout of the result or save it in a PDF format for future reference.

The Registered students can even send their seat number through an SMS and get the HSC results.

The process is to type MH (Exam name) (Seat number) and send the SMS to 57766.

Recently the board exam results for CBSE and ICSE for Class 10th and Class 12th were announced in the current week. This is in response to the order by the Supreme court which ordered various education boards in India to declare their board results at the earliest in July.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock