Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Result Might Not Be Announced Today; To Be Out By July 20

Quick links:
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will most likely not declare the results of the HSC exams today. The Maharashtra HSC results are most likely to be out on or before July 20th. The official website of the Maharashtra state board can be accessed through the link - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. The officials have announced that the results for HSC will be released prior to the Maharashtra SSC board results. Read on to know about how to check the Maharashtra HSC results when announced as well as the evaluation method used this year.
ALSO READ| Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: HSC Result Expected To Be Announced By July 15
Over 13 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations this year, while more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examinations 2020. The Maharashtra HSC examinations were scheduled between March 7 and the first week of April, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pending exams were cancelled.
The candidates are advised to check their results on the Mahashratra state education board's official websites or through text messages.
ALSO READ| Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Class 12th Result Likely To Be Announced On July 15
ALSO READ| Kerala DHSE Results 2020: Pass Percentage Stands At 85.13%, An Increase Of 0.8% From 2019
Recently the board exam results for CBSE and ICSE for Class 10th and Class 12th were announced in the current week. This is in response to the order by the Supreme court which ordered various education boards in India to declare their board results at the earliest in July.
ALSO READ| Maharashtra: HSC Results Expected To Be Declared By July 15, SSC Results By End Of Month
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock