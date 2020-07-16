Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Result To Be Announced On July 16 At 1 Pm

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing results for HSC today on July 16. Maharashtra Result 2020 to be declared by the examination controller department through a press release as per reports.

Students looking for Maharashtra HSC result can log in on the official website of the board that is mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or follow the second link that is mahresult.nic.in once it is out.by 1 pm. To check the results, students will have to keep the hall tickets handy as it will require information like mother's name and seat number that is on the hall ticket.

Maharashtra Result 2020 details to know

Maharashtra 2020 HSC examinations witnessed registration from over 13 lakh students which is one of the largest numbers of students in the country. The HSC examinations were scheduled between the months of March 7 and April first week. However, the coronavirus pandemic situation led to the cancellation of pending exams. Lakhs of students were marked on the average assessment formula.

On the other hand, 17 lakh students were registered for the SSC exams. The results for SSC Class 10th will be out by July ending as per the examination department. All the pending examinations of the students were cancelled as it posed as a high risk to the students. The MSBSHSE made a call to announce the results in July after the HRD Ministry ordered the states to announce all pending results in the month of July.

Maharashtra HSC result through other mediums

Students can check the results through text messages also. Any registered student can send the seat no and get a result text back. For this, you will have to write MH plus the exam name and seat number. Send it to the number 57766. Students can check the results through DigiLocker App as well.

Steps to check Maharashtra Result 2020

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Maharashtra Result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the HSC result homepage. You will see Maharashtra 12th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result Click enter and it will lead to the HSC result. Check for the name and marks. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

