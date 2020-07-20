Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: SSC Board Result To Be Declared In A Few Days

Accoring to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the SSC board result for class 10th will be released in just a few days. Once the class 10th results are released, students will be able to check their results on the official Maharastra board websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Just a few days ago, the board revealed that Maharastra SSC result date will be between July 23 to July 30.

The Maharastra Board result of 2020 will be shared online sometime in the coming week. This year, around 17 lakh students gave the Maharastra SSC exams. While most of the 10th exams for SSC were completed, the board was unable to hold its Geography exam. The Geography exam was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Maharastra Board later announced that the marks for the Geography exam will be decided upon by internal assessment. To pass the Maharastra exam, students have to get a minimum of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in every subject. The Maharastra Board has already shared the result for the Class 12 results 2020 examinations. Class 12 results were shared online on July 16, 2020.

The board also shared the result statistics for the 2020 HSC examinations. According to the Maharastra Board, 90.66 per cent of regular students passed this year's exams. However, only 39.03 per cent of repeaters passed this year's examinations. 90.66 per cent of all freshers passed this year's board exams.

Once the 10th results have been announced, students can check their own results via SMS. Students only need to type MH (Exam name) (seat number) and then send the message to 57766. To check results on the official website, students will have to enter their roll number and their mother's name. Students will also be able to save an e-copy of their results once it has been released.

