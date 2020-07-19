UPSC 2020: Engineering, Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exams Rescheduled For October 17-18

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revised its main examination schedule for the engineering services exam and geo-scientist exam. According to the revised schedule, the Engineering Services (Main) Examination will be conducted on October 18, while the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination will be held on October 17-18. The main examinations for both the subjects, for which the preliminary tests were held in January this year, were scheduled for June 27 and 28. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exams were postponed to August 8 and 9 before being stalled until further notice.

According to the revised schedule, Combined Medical Services Examination will be held on October 22 and the last date for receipt of applications is August 11. The notification for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination will be released on August 18 and the exam will be held on December 20, while the N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II) will be held on September 6, which will be a common examination for both the N.D.A. & N.A. exam. These dates of notification, commencement, and duration of examinations are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant.

Personality tests for Civil Services

Meanwhile, personality tests for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates are being resumed from July 20, for which the candidates will be informed individually. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC 2020) had recently released a new notification regarding the UPSC CMS exam on its official website. The official notification has mentioned that the interview round of the UPSC CMS exam 2019 will begin from July 21, 2020. The UPSC CMS exam's interview round will be held until August 4, 2020.

