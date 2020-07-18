Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: SSC Board Result To Be Declared By July End

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of SSC exams 2020 between July 23- 30. The results for the Maharashtra HSC board was declared earlier on July 15th. The education board had earlier mentioned that the Maharashtra 10th board exams would be released by the end of the month. Read on for details.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Maharashtra SSC results can be checked via MSBSHSE official websites like mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. While no official announcement has been made regarding the exact date of SSC result declaration but the education officials of the state had already confirmed about declaring the results by this month-end.

Over 13 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations 2020 while more than 17 lakh students registered for the SSC examinations 2020. The state board decided to announce the results of HSC, followed by SSC after the Ministry of Human Resource and Development called upon the states to declare the results. The evaluation of the pending SSC and HSC exams have been done on the basis of average assessment formula. The candidates can either check their results on the official websites or through text messages itself.

Maharashtra board result 2020 for class 10th via SMS

Registered students can send their seat number through an SMS to get their 10th board results. They need to type MH (Exam name) (Seat number) and send it to 57766. Students can also check results via visiting the official website at mahresult.nic.in and click on Maharashtra HSC result link. They will need to enter roll number or seat number and mother's name to get Maharashtra 10th board results. Students can save the e-copy of their 10th results for future use.

How to check the Maharashtra SSC result once announced

Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board of education, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Click on the link of 'Maharashtra SSC result' on the homepage.

A new window will open on the screen.

Fill the necessary details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the Maharashtra Board admit card and submit.

The result will appear on the screen. Take a printout of your digital results.

