MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: 50.31% Students Pass Class 10 Exams, Boys Outshine Girls

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) declared the results of Class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination on July 20 and the overall pass percentage is 50.31 per cent. As per the official data shared by the Meghalaya Board, the value has decreased by five per cent from that recorded in 2019 which was 55.72 per cent. Unlike every year, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the results have neither been displayed at the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong nor at the examination centres due to threat of transmission. Students can download the result booklet on the official website.

The total students who registered for the MBOSE Class 10 examinations were 51,337. Out of which 50,081 appeared for the exams that had completed before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, delaying only the evaluation process. Moreover, 25,194 students passed the MBOSE SSLC examinations in 2020. Further, break down of data by the board has revealed that 9,293 boys had applied for the exams and 9,239 appeared while 12,142 girls appeared after 12,193 had applied. The boys outshined boys with a total pass percentage of 76.39 per cent and girls stood at 73.93 per cent.

District-wise percentage of students

As per the same data, East Garo Hills topped the list with a pass percentage of 35.64 per cent as out of 2351 appeared students, 838 passed the MBOSE SSLC examinations. It was followed by West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills with a pass percentage of 31.81 per cent and 26.57 per cent respectively. Check the full district-wise breakdown of students here:

How to check MBOSE SSLC results?

To check SSLC result, candidates need to click on the result link here

Enter roll number or hall ticket number

The MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed

Students can download the result memo on their screen

Take a print out for further reference as it would act as a provisional mark sheet

