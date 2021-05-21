Manabadi Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 Declared, 2.1 Lakh Students Get 10/10 GPA

TS SSC Result 2021: The wait is finally over! Telangana government has released the TS SSC Result 2021 on its official websites. A total of 5,21,073 candidates have been promoted on the basis of internal assessments. Of the regular attendees, 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls. A total of 2,10,647 (2.1 lakh) students have got 10/10 GPA. A total of 535 schools have secured a 10/10 GPA.

TS SSC Result link to be activated at 3 pm

As the Telangana Class 10th board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all students have been promoted to the next class making the pass percentage- 100. Details of grades allotted on the basis of internal assessment marks will be available on the websites www.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org from 3 pm onwards

Students can download their Telangana SSC marks memo from the official websites. The Telangana class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26. However, the class 10 exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. Students have been evaluated on the basis of internal assessments by schools. Schools have provided them grades as per their performance in the Formative Assessment Test.

TS SSC Result 2021: Steps to download Telangana SSC Marks Memo

Visit any of the official websites mentioned below to download TS SSC marks memo

Manabadi.co.in bse.telangana.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in indiaresults.com telangana.indiaresults.com examresults.net www.examresults.net/telangana

Click on the Telangana SSC Result 2021 or TS SSC Marks Memo link

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your Telangana SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout of TS SSC Marks Memo.

Students have been provided grades this year. In the year 2020 as well, some papers had to be cancelled mid-way owing to the nationwide lockdown in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. Students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessments last year too. This year as well, many state boards and national boards have cancelled the class 10 exams and decided to promote their students on the basis of internal assessments.