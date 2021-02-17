MAT Admit Card 2021: AIMA MAT Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download; Exam On Feb 20

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021: All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their MAT Admit Card 2021 from the official website of AIMA- mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2021 Computer-based test (CBT) will be held on February 20, 2021.

Earlier, the deadline to register for AIMA MAT 2021 was February 14. AIMA had extended the deadline to register for MAT 2021 till 12 noon on February 16. AIMA had to delay the release of admit card by few hours due to the extension of the registration deadline. Initially, the release date and time for AIMA MAT admit card was 4 pm on February 16. It got postponed to 7 pm on February 16. However, the MAT admit card was finally released later in the night. Now that the admit card has finally been released, candidates can download it by following the steps given below.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on 'Login' tab given on the top Key in your email ID, password, and date of birth and submit After you log in, click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage Download your AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 and take its print out

Direct link to download MAT 2021 Admit Card

AIMA will conduct the MAT 2021 in Computer-based test (CBT) mode. MAT is a national level test for MBA and allied programs for admission to over 600 B-Schools (Business Schools) in India. MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programs, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters. AIMA will conduct the paper-based test (PBT) for MAT 2021 on March 6. Candidates who want to take the MAT 2021 in PBT Mode can register till March 1. MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card will be available on March 3 from 4 pm onwards.

MAT 2021: Remote proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT)

AIMA has partnered with Mettl to conduct the third type of test- Remote proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT) other than the already existing two types- paper-based test and computer-based test. The MAT 2021 IBT can now be administered virtually with Mercer | Mettl's platform, wherein candidates can appear for these exams sitting at home and invigilators can invigilate them from anywhere. MAT 2021 IBT will be held on March 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 for which the deadline to register is March 4, 5,6,7, and 9, respectively. The exam will be held in two slots.

