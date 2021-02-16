OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Process For 504 Assistant Professor Vacancies Begins

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 504 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor for various subjects in the state public universities. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is March 14, 2021.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility:

Applicants must have a Master’s degree in the relevant subject with 55% marks from a recognized university. They should have cleared UGC NET/ CSIR NET/ SLET/SET or should have a Ph.D. The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years. There is no upper age limit. The cutoff date for the calculation of age is January 1, 2021.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure for Odisha Assistant Professor

Candidates will be shortlisted for each subject, as per the UGC guidelines. According to the official notification, five times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for interview. For subjects where there are only one or two vacancies, 10 candidates will be called for the interview.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: List of Subjects

OPSC has vacancies for the post of assistant professor in 56 subjects. These subjects include- anthropology, Biotechnology, botany, business administration, chemistry, commerce, computer science and application, economics, education, English, gender studies, geography, geology, history, Hindi, journalism and mass communication, mass communication, and media technology, law, library and information science, life science, mathematics, political science, philosophy, physics, psychology, Sanskrit, statistics, sociology, zoology, and others.



Application Fee: The application fee is Rs 400. For candidates belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes of Odisha and persons with disabilities (40%) have been exempted from paying the application fee.

For more details about eligibility and other qualification details about OPSC recruitment 2021, candidates should go to the official website at opsc.gov.in and check the OPSC notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the OPSC for more updates.

Click here to read OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification

Click here to apply online

