IIFT Results 2021: NTA Declares MBA (IB) Results 2021-23, Here's Direct Link To Check

IIFT Results 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the IIFT- MBA (IB) Results 2021 on its official website- iift.nta.nic.in. NTA had conducted the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade(IIFT) MBA in International Business (IB) on January 24. Candidates who had taken the computer-based test can download their scorecard from the official website.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their NTA IIFT MBA Result 2021. For the convenience of students, we have provided a direct link to check the NTA IIFT score below. Candidates can either visit the official website and check their score by following the steps or click on the direct link given below.

How to check IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2021

Visit the official website - iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'IIFT 2021 NTA Score'

A login page will open on your screen

Key in your Application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

You NTA IIFT MBA score will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check NTA IIFT MBA IB Result 2021-23.

NTA had released the provisional answer key of IIFT MBA on January 28, 2021. Candidates were invited to raise objections or submit challenges/ representation against any key before January 30, 2021, by paying a fee of Rs.1000/-per question. Considering the valid objections, the panel of subject experts revised the answer key. Based on the final answer key, NTA has declared the IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2021. For any assistance, candidates can call on the NTA Helpline number on 011- 39147213 (Direct) / 011-39147200 – 205 (PBX) or e-mail at admission@iift.edu.

Also Read| IGNOU Re-registration Deadline For January 2021 Session Extended Till February 28

Also Read| PPSC Punjab Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Raise Objection

What's Next?

Final selection will be based on Computer Based Test, Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview. Candidates who have cleared the CBT held on January 24 will be called for Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion, and Interview. These will be held in March / April 2021 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

About IIFT MBA

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute to skill building for the external trade sector of India. MBA (International Business), the flagship program of IIFT, is a six-trimester general management program. It focuses on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

Also Read| CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected This Week, Results Likely By February End

Also Read| Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021 For 16.8 Lakh Candidates To Begin On Feb 17, Full Details Here

(Image: PTI)