MAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Feb 16, Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

MAT 2021: All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the last date to register MAT 2021 till February 16. Earlier, the deadline was February 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 till 12 noon on February 16 at mat.aima.in.

MAT 2021 Admit Card:

AIMA MAT 2021 admit card will be released at 4 pm on February 16. Candidates who successfully register for the exam till 12 noon on Tuesday will be able to download their admit card. They will have to log in at mat.aima.in using their email ID, password, and date of birth. The MAT 2021 Admit Card will contain the candidate's name, form no, roll no, test date, test time, and test venue address.

MAT 2021 CBT

AIMA will conduct the MAT 2021 in Computer-based test (CBT) mode. The MAT 2021 CBT will be conducted on February 20, 2021. MAT is a national level test for MBA and allied programs for admission to over 600 B-Schools (Business Schools) in India. MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programs, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.

MAT 2021 PBT

AIMA will conduct the paper based test (PBT) for MAT 2021 on March 6. Candidates who want to take the MAT 2021 in PBT Mode can register till March 1. MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card will be available on March 3 from 4 pm onwards.

MAT 2021 IBT

AIMA has partnered with Mettl to conduct the third type of test- Remote proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT) other than the already existing two types- paper-based test and computer-based test. The MAT 2021 IBT can now be administered virtually with Mercer | Mettl's platform, wherein candidates can appear for these exams sitting at home and invigilators can invigilate them from anywhere. MAT 2021 IBT will be held on March 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 for which the deadline to register is March 4, 5,6,7, and 9, respectively. The exam will be held in two slots. Click here for full schedule of MAT 2021 IBT.

