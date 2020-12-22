Mathematics Day Quotes You Must Check Out To Honour This Special Occasion

National Mathematics Day falls every year on December 22 to recognise and honour the work of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan in the field of Mathematics. As he was born on this day in 1887, people celebrate his birth anniversary on this occasion. So, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day in February 2012 at Madras University, remembering his achievements and contributions.

Additionally, there is a 2015 Hollywood biographical movie based on the life of Srinivasa Ramanujan, The Man Who Knew Infinity, featuring Dev Patel in the lead role. It is an official adaptation of Robert Kanigel’s book of the same name. So, to mark the birth anniversary of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, we have compiled some of the most inspirational Mathematics Day quotes that you must check out right away:

Happy Mathematics Day quotes on Srinivasa Ramanujan's birthday

"Without mathematics, there's nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers." - Shakuntala Devi

Today Remembering, The great Mathematician , Srinivas Ramanujan on #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/ZmhA3Qlacv — Seema Nagender Antil (@antil_seema) December 22, 2020

"Mathematics is the art of giving the same name to different things."- Henri Poincare

"Nature is written in mathematical language." -Galileo Galilei

"The beauty of mathematics only shows itself to more patient followers."- Maryam Mirzakhani

"'Obvious' is the most dangerous word in mathematics." -Eric Temple Bell

"For the things of this world cannot be made known without a knowledge of mathematics."- Roger Bacon

"Today's scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality."- Nikola Tesla

Today is 133th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Yet his extraordinary ideas & remarkable life is still highly influential & inspiring.



So, this thread is dedicated to a young genius from Madras who left a mark in the history of Mathematics.#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/ugmppOUUUr — Clio's Chronicles (@CliosChronicles) December 22, 2020

"There should be no such thing as boring mathematics." -Edsger W. Dijkstra

"Mathematics is a place where you can do things which you can't do in the real world."- Marcus du Sautoy

"Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas." -Albert Einstein

"The film is one of the three universal languages, the other two: mathematics and music."- Frank Capra

"Arithmetic is where numbers fly like pigeons in and out of your head." -Carl Sandburg

"A lot of music is mathematics. It's balance."- Mel Brooks

Remembering #SrinivasaRamanujan, the legendary Indian mathematician, on his birth anniversary. His indelible contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series & continued fractions will always inspire the mathematicians. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/nupV8KdDTe — Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) December 22, 2020

"Mathematics is the most beautiful and most powerful creation of the human spirit." -Stefan Banach

"I've always been interested in using mathematics to make the world work better." -Alvin E. Roth

"If there is a 50-50 chance that something can go wrong, then 9 times out of ten it will." -Paul Harvey

"To me, mathematics, computer science, and the arts are insanely related. They're all creative expressions."- Sebastian Thrun

"A mathematician is a blind man in a dark room looking for a black cat which isn't there." - Charles Darwin

"One of the most amazing things about mathematics is the people who do math aren't usually interested in the application, because mathematics itself is truly a beautiful art form. It's structures and patterns, and that's what we love, and that's what we get off on."- Danica McKellar

"Mathematics is a game played according to certain simple rules with meaningless marks on paper." -David Hilbert

"The essence of mathematics lies in its freedom."- Georg Cantor

"Since the mathematicians have invaded the theory of relativity, I do not understand it myself anymore." -Albert Einstein

