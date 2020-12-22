Mathematics Day Quotes You Must Check Out To Honour This Special Occasion

Quick links:
National Mathematics Day falls every year on December 22 to recognise and honour the work of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan in the field of Mathematics. As he was born on this day in 1887, people celebrate his birth anniversary on this occasion. So, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day in February 2012 at Madras University, remembering his achievements and contributions.
Additionally, there is a 2015 Hollywood biographical movie based on the life of Srinivasa Ramanujan, The Man Who Knew Infinity, featuring Dev Patel in the lead role. It is an official adaptation of Robert Kanigel’s book of the same name. So, to mark the birth anniversary of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, we have compiled some of the most inspirational Mathematics Day quotes that you must check out right away:
Today Remembering, The great Mathematician , Srinivas Ramanujan on #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/ZmhA3Qlacv— Seema Nagender Antil (@antil_seema) December 22, 2020
Today is 133th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Yet his extraordinary ideas & remarkable life is still highly influential & inspiring.— Clio's Chronicles (@CliosChronicles) December 22, 2020
So, this thread is dedicated to a young genius from Madras who left a mark in the history of Mathematics.#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/ugmppOUUUr
Remembering #SrinivasaRamanujan, the legendary Indian mathematician, on his birth anniversary. His indelible contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series & continued fractions will always inspire the mathematicians. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/nupV8KdDTe— Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) December 22, 2020
