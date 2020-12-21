National Mathematics Day 2020: Know about its history and significance

National Mathematics Day is observed every year to recognise the work of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. This day marks his birth anniversary, who was born on December 22, 1887. Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh honoured him and declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day in February 2012 at Madras University. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the National Mathematics Day 2020 history and significance, among other things. Check out:

National Mathematics Day falls every year on Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birth anniversary December 22. On this day, people recognise his work and achievements in the field of mathematics. Here is everything about National Mathematics Day history that you must check out:

National Mathematics Day history

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He studied at the Government College in Kumbakonam. However, he failed year after year due to his lack of interest in all subjects other than mathematics. Later on, in 1912, Ramanujan received recognition after beginning to work in the Madras Port Trust. Ramanujan, with the assistance of his Mathematician colleague, drafted letters to the renowned professors in this field. While many of them did not reply, G H hardy considered his work as extraordinary.

According to Robert Kanigel’s The Man Who Knew Infinity, Srinivasa Ramanujan agreed to join the Trinity College, Cambridge University and received his graduate degree. Professors lauded his work there. They also elected him to the London Mathematical Society in 1917, and later on, Fellow of the Royal Society. He also became the first Indian to become a Fellow of Trinity College. Facing several health issues, Srinivasa Ramanujan returned to the country in 1919 and breathed his last in his early 30s.

National Mathematics Day significance

The National Mathematics Day holds a lot of significance, considering Srinivasa Ramanujan’s contribution to the field of mathematics. People across the world know about his life and work on this day. Moreover, a Hollywood movie on him, The Man Who Knew Infinity, also released in 2015. It was an adaptation of Robert Kanigel’s 1991 book of the same name. The film featuring Dev Patel narrated Ramanujan’s life as he became a renowned personality.

