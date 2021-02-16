Matric Results 2021: When Will IEB Matric Results 2021 Be Released?

Candidates have been eagerly waiting to get an official update about the Matric results 2021. Ever since the examination was conducted, students had been eagerly waiting to get their IEB results. The official website of the Independent Examinations Board, IEB has now mentioned the official Matric results 2021 release date on its official website. However, several websites had also mentioned another date for the Matric results 2021. For all the people who are confused about the official Matric results 2021 release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Matric results 2021 release date

There seems to be a bit of confusion around the IEB results and when will they be out for the candidates. Several websites have mentioned that the results will be declared on February 23, 2021. However, the official website of the Independent Examinations Board, IEB has indicated that the NSC results will be released on February 19, 2021. Candidates are advised to check the official website for any doubts related to the Matric results 2021 release date and other related queries. The official website has also mentioned that the closing date for remarks/rechecks in applications is March 3, 2021.

According to the IEB website, the remark/recheck result release date is March 26, 2021. The applications for the May examination can be done till April 16, 2021. The result date for May examinations is mentioned as June 18, 2021. Closing date for remarks/rechecks application of this exam is mentioned as June 25, 2021. After these remarks/rechecks applications, the results will be released on July 7, 2021. One should take a note of all these important dates for 2020/2021 academic year.

According to a report by news24.com, the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga will be releasing the Matric results 2020 for government schools on February 22. The candidates from the 2020 matric academic year can then check their results on February 23 through various methods like SMS, USSD, newspapers, online or at the examination centres. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the IEB at ieb-online.co.za to know about all the related news and updates for Matric pass rate, Matric results 2021 SMS and the IEB results.

Image Credits: Shutterstock