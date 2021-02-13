RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result Announced, See How To Check Here

Reserve Bank of India has recently released the RBI Assistant 2019 result for final examination on its official website. The candidates who had appeared in the main examination for the post of RBI Assistant can now go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in and check their RBI Assistant 2019 result. The candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about their main examination result. This announcement of the result comes as a great relief for all the candidates who had given the exam. For all the people who are still curious about the RBI Assistant 2019 result, here is everything you need to know about it.

RBI Assistant 2019 final result

The Reserve Bank of India has released different results for different states where the vacancy was available. The main examination was conducted last year on November 22, 2020, after a long delay. Initially, the official RBI Assistant 2019 notification was released on December 23, 2019, for the post of Assistants. A total of 926 posts of RBI Assistant are on offer in different states of India. According to the official result links available on the website, the list is provisional and subject to the candidates being found medically fit and fulfilment of other terms and conditions as stipulated in our advertisement.

See the official RBI Assistant 2019 notification HERE

Candidates should also take a not that in the absence of required certificates/documents and/or not meeting any of the terms and conditions, candidates will not be appointed in the Bank. The main examination had 200 multiple-choice questions. The candidates once appointed will get a basic pay of ₹14,650 per month. Here is a look at how to check the RBI Assistant 2019 final result.

How to check RBI Assistant final result

Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in and click on the Opportunities@RBI at the bottom.

You will be redirected to a new page. Go to the current vacancies section and click on the results tab.

The result links for various states in the RBI Assistant recruitment will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the desired link. You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the “Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates” link on the page.

Check for your roll number in the list of roll numbers displayed.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in to know about all the latest updates and RBI Assistant news.

