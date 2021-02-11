Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021: Admit Card For Junior Administrative Assistant Released

Assam Secretariat Administration recently released the Assam Secretariat admit card 2021 for the candidates on the official website. The admit cards released are for the written examination for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant. The candidates who had registered themselves were eagerly waiting for the release of Assam Secretariat Junior Administrative Assistant admit card. The candidates can now go to the official website of the Assam Secretariat Administration, Govt of Assam at recruitmentsad.in and do the Assam Secretariat admit card 2021 download. For all the people who are still confused about the Assam Secretariat Junior Administrative Assistant admit card, here is everything you need to know about it.

Assam Secretariat admit card 2021

The candidates should download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute difficulties on the website. The written examination for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2021. It will be held in all the District Head Quarters of Assam from 10 AM to 1.30 PM. The details about the candidate and the examination centre will be mentioned on the Assam Secretariat Junior Administrative Assistant admit card. The candidates are required to carry their Assam Secretariat admit card 2021 in the examination centre while appearing for the exam. Without the admit card, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination.

A valid ID proof should also be carried like Driving License/Voter Id/Aadhar Card/PAN card/Passport/any other Government recognized photo identification. The examination will be of objective type questions. The list of candidates who have been found eligible for the written examination will be uploaded on the official website recruitmentsad.in. The candidates are not allowed to make any changes in the examination centre. Here is a look at how to do the Assam Secretariat Junior Administrative Assistant admit card download.

How to download Assam Secretariat Junior Administrative Assistant admit card?

Go to the official website of the Assam Secretariat Administration at recruitmentsad.in.

Look for the link of 'Downloading the Admit Card for Jr. Administrative Assistant’ on the website and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new web page. Enter the mobile number and acknowledgement number correctly and click on submit.

Your Assam Secretariat admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future use.

For the direct link to download the admit card, click HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Assam Secretariat Administration at recruitmentsad.in carefully to know about all the latest updates and details about the written exam.

