Maulana Azad Medical College Doctors Move Delhi High Court; Seek Degree Certificates

Ten graduates from the 2018 batch of Maulana Azad Medical College filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on Friday alleging that they had still not received their degree certificates from the college. The doctors in their petition stated that they were being held back from applying for a residency program in the United States, for which the last date was approaching, since they did not have adequate proof of their graduation in terms of their degree certificates or receipts.

“In the absence of degree certificates and despite several attempts being made by the petitioners to ensure the receipt of the same, the relevant authorities have unambiguously stated that the degree certificates cannot be issued due to absence of the requisite paper which is required for printing said degree certificates,” read their petition.

The petition, filed by advocate Sarthak Maggon also alleged that the gradated doctors had been making several attempts over the last 2 years to obtain their degree certificate from the college or the Delhi University with all attempts being carried out in vain. The petition stated that the doctors were in a state of emergency since the deadline for the submission of the degrees for the residency program in the US was August 15.

“It is further pertinent to note that subsequent to the application process, the documents and the conduct of the petitioners shall be verified by the concerned department from the college authorities and the said process ends typically by October 14, 2020,” the plea said. The matter is said to come up for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Monday.

(with inputs from ANI)