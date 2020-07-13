MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Announced: Check Key Highlights Here

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results for HSSLC Examinations, 2020 (Arts) Streams on July 13. The students who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of MBOSE. The topper, Mahima Sinha has secured 85.6 per cent marks this year and the pass percentage for the students for 2020 was set at 81.93 per cent.

The students only have the option to check the results online as the official notification that was released on July 10 said that the list would not be displayed in MBOSE office or the examination centres due to the current COVID-19 situation. The Board informed about five third-party sources for the students to check their outcome and download the result in the form of a booklet. The Board, however, did not mention a date for students to receive their mark sheets and certificates for all streams.

MBOSE Class 12 results 2020: Highlights

The pass percentage in 2020 was higher than that of 2019 which was 76.28 per cent. This year the regular students had to acquire at least 81.93 per cent to pass from MBOSE and non-regular students have recorded the pass percentage of 35.22 per cent.

More than 24,200 students had appeared for Class 12 examinations under the Meghalaya Board and out of 18039 total passing students, at least 1,814 secured the first division. The second and third division was secured by 6,947 and 8,161 students respectively.

Moreover, at least 713 students will appear for the improvement exams after the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 which is the highest number in the last five years and 404 students will have to give compartment exams.

The girls have recorded higher marks with 85.84 per cent among the regular students of MBOSE and boys secured 75.45 per cent. Also, the girls even recorded a higher percentage in the category-breakdown of General, Other Backward Caste (OBC), Scheduled Cast (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The topper of the exams, Mahima Sinha scored 428 marks and is from St Anthony Secondary School, Shillong. The second and third ranks have been secured by the students of the same school, Ritishari Chyne and Chubakatila Jamir respectively.

In 2020, at least 16 students share the top ten marks of MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result.

Image: PTI