RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Rajasthan Education Board To Release Results; Check Here

On Monday, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 at 11.15 am on its official website. "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11:15 am," Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday tweeted.

After the results are declared, the students can check the results through the websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The exams were interrupted due to the Coronavirus lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Coronavirus. However, in June, the remaining exams were conducted following the social distancing norms.

Here's how students can check their results:

1. Visit the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

2. Look for the link which reads 'Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here’

3. Enter and submit the required details

4. The results will be displayed on the screen

The students can also check their Rajasthan Board Exam Result via text messages. To do so, they should type the text RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263. The students can also download a copy of their results from the website.

READ | RBSE topper for 12th science stream Yash Sharma scores 95.6%; See his preparation strategy

READ | RBSE Result: 12th Science result 2020 of Rajasthan Board to be announced tomorrow

A total of 36,551 students had appeared in the Commerce stream 12th board exams this year. Earlier, the board had released the result of the Science stream class 12th students. According to media reports, last year, a total of 42,140 students had appeared in the 12th Commerce Board Exam. The overall passing percentage was at 91.46. Girls had scored 95.31%, while boys had 89.50%.

READ | RBSE topper for 12th science stream Yash Sharma scores 95.6%; See his preparation strategy

READ | RBSE result 2020: How to check Rajasthan Board 12th result 2020