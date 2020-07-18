MBOSE Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Results For Class 10 To Be Declared On July 20

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination on July 20, state’s Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on July 18. While wishing all the candidates luck, he also informed that students can now apply online for college admission as the government wants to avoid crowding at the educational institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, Meghalaya’s education minister has said that the lawmakers would schedule a meeting to determine the management of both schools and colleges because some of the institutions do not have a website for students to apply.

Meanwhile, the official notification of SSLC result of examinations conducted by MBOSE Tura said that “the whole result can be downloaded MBOSE official website www.mbose.in”. Furthermore, unlike every year, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the results will neither be displayed at the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong nor at the examination centres due to threat of transmission. In the notification released on July 18, the board also mentioned five third-party sites where the students can check the Class 10 results.

The date of declaration of the result of SSLC Examination 2020 conducted by MBOSE TURA is mentioned in the notification issued today. Wishing all Candidates the best pic.twitter.com/2NwOyUz03u — Lahkmen Rymbui (@LahkmenR) July 18, 2020

Read - BSEH 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 12 Results To Be Announced On July 21

Read - Girls Outshine Boys In Manipur Class 12 Board Exams

How to check MBOSE SSLC results?

To check SSLC result, candidates need to click on the result link here

Enter roll number or hall ticket number

The MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed

Students can download the result memo on their screen

Take a print out for further reference as it would act as a provisional mark sheet.

Earlier, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) had announced the results for HSSLC Examinations, 2020 (Arts) Streams on July 13. The students who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of MBOSE. The topper, Mahima Sinha has secured 85.6 per cent marks this year and the pass percentage for the students for 2020 was set at 81.93 per cent.

More than 24,200 students had appeared for Class 12 examinations under the Meghalaya Board and out of 18039 total passing students, at least 1,814 secured the first division. The second and third division was secured by 6,947 and 8,161 students respectively.

Read - JEE-Advanced: Admission Criterion To IITs Relaxed By HRD Ministry, Read Details

Read - Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon