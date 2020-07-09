MBOSE Result 2020: How To Check HSSLC Result For Meghalaya Board

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the MBOSE Class 12 examination result on July 9, 2020. Meghalaya Board Class 12 examinations were concluded in June 2020. Following the lockdown initiated in March 2020, some of the exams were deferred for the time being. These pending papers included mathematics, physical education, statistics etc and were conducted between June 8 to June 10, 2020. Finally, the combined results for the MBOSE HSSLC exams are being declared now.

MBOSE Result 2020: Where to find the MBOSE HSSLC Results?

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 results will be availed on these websites: mbose.in, results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. A total of 30,697 students in the state have appeared for the Class 12 Examination in 2020. The result was declared at 9 AM on July 9, 2020. The MBOSE result is available for science, commerce and vocational education streams.

MBOSE Result 2020: How to check the result?

Visit the official MBOSE website. The candidates need to click on the result link provided on the website.in The candidate should then proceed to enter their roll number and hall ticket number. The result will appear on the website. You can either download the soft copy or take a print for further reference.

Source: Meghalaya Board of Education

MBOSE Result 2020

According to the Meghalaya board, the MBOSE Result 2020 will not be displayed in the board office at Tura in Shillong. Moreover, the result the MBOSE HSSLC result will not be displayed in the examination centres as well, due to the Covid-19 situation. However, the Meghalaya Board has mentioned that the entire results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website which is mbose.in.

MBOSE Results of 2019

In the MBOSE Result 2019, the first rank in Science Stream, Neelam Kumari had topped class 10 exam with 577 marks out of 600. As per the MBOSE Results for Class 12, the top ranker was Diana Kharbithai from the arts stream who secured with 452 marks. In the science stream, Debjanee Bhattacharjee secured the first rank with 464 marks. While in commerce, Bhanusaya Upadhaya scored 448 marks.

When will MBOSE results for Class10 be announced?

As per the reports of a media portal, the evaluation process of the class 10 examination of the Meghalaya Board has been concluded. The result is scheduled to be released in July 2020 as well. Similar to the case of MBOSE HSSLC result, Class 10 result will also be available online and will not be displayed in educational institutions.