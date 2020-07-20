MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Topper: MBOSE SSLC 2020 Toppers List; Chetna Bose Leads With 94.66%

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has declared the MBOSE SSLC result 2020 on July 20, 2020, Monday. Students who appeared for the examination can check their MBOSE 12th result 2020 on the official website of the board at www.mbose.in. Various third party sites are also available where candidates can find their score sheets. So, we have mentioned MBOSE SSLC result 2020 topper and other details that you must check out. Read on:

MBOSE 12th result 2020 announced

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has revealed the MBOSE 12th result 2020 on July 20, 2020. Candidates can check their MBOSE SSLC result 2020 on the official website at www.mbose.in. According to reports, the controller of the examination T R Laloo announced that the Meghalaya MBOSE result would appear any time after 10 am on July 20. So, students could also check their MBOSE 12th result 2020 on other sites such as www.megaresults.nic.in and www.meghalayaonline.in. We have mentioned details about the MBOSE SSLC result 2020 toppers. Check them out:

MBOSE SSLC 2020 toppers list

According to reports, a total of 50081 students had appeared for MBOSE exams. Though Meghalaya Board papers concluded before the COVID-19 lockdown, the Meghalaya MBOSE result came out late due to the delay in the evaluation process of MBOSE 12th result 2020. Earlier, the officials had to declare the MBOSE SSLC result 2020 in May. Now, the MBOSE SSLC result 2020 topper list is also available. Check out the MBOSE SSLC 2020 toppers list:

Chetna Bose - 568/600 (94.66%) Sainava Modak - 565/600 (94.16%) Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat - 561/600 (93.5%) Armanki War - 555/600 (92.5%) Dalangkiso Myrnthong - 554/600 (92.3%)

MBOSE SSLC result 2020 pass percentage

As per reports, the overall pass percentage of MBOSE SSLC result 2020 is 50.31. Apart from the topper list, here are details about the pass percentage. Check out:

Number of boys who passed - 10,994

The passing percentage of boys in MBOSE SSLC result 2020 - 49.39%

Total number of girls who passed - 14,201

The passing percentage of girls in MBOSE SSLC result 2020 - 51.04%

MBOSE SSLC result 2020 topper list: Topping districts

Students can also find the district MBOSE SSLC result 2020 topper list. We have mentioned the top districts below. Check them out:

East Garo Hills - 35.64%

West Garo Hills - 31.81%

South Garo Hills - 26.57%

East Khasi Hills - 68.95%

