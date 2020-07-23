Medical Courses After 12 Science: Courses For Aspiring Medical Professionals

Medicinal sciences are one of the most reputed and well-respected professions. A student who is aspiring to step into the field of medicinal sciences often thinks about MBBS as the top option. However, there are a number of options available when it comes to choosing medical courses after 12th science for students who want to pursue a career in medical sciences.

Medical courses are in high demand and the medical field has grown a lot over the years. The medicinal field is not limited to practising doctors only but to research and development as well. Students who had Biology in their class 12 can take up a medicinal line and pursue a career in it. Check out the list of courses below.

Medical courses list

BACHELOR OF MEDICINE, BACHELOR OF SURGERY [MBBS]

BACHELOR OF PHYSIOTHERAPY [BPT]

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY)

DIPLOMA IN MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY [DMLT]

BACHELOR OF AYURVEDIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY [BAMS]

BACHELOR OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINE & SURGERY [BHMS]

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (OPERATION THEATRE TECHNOLOGY)

BACHELOR IN MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY [BMLT]

DIPLOMA IN PHYSIOTHERAPY [DPT]

DIPLOMA IN MEDICAL RADIO DIAGNOSIS [DMRD]

DIPLOMA IN CLINICAL PATHOLOGY [DCP]

DIPLOMA IN OPERATION THEATRE TECHNOLOGY

BACHELOR OF OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY [BOT]

BACHELOR IN AUDIOLOGY AND SPEECH - LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY [BASLP]

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (MEDICAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY)

CERTIFICATE COURSE IN MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

BACHELOR OF UNANI MEDICINE & SURGERY

DIPLOMA IN RADIOGRAPHY

DIPLOMA IN RADIOLOGY THERAPY [DMRT]

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (IMAGING TECHNOLOGY RADIOGRAPHY)

CERTIFICATE IN LABORATORY TECHNIQUES [CPLT]

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (PATHOLOGY)

DIPLOMA IN OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY)

CERTIFICATE COURSE IN PHYSIOTHERAPY

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (RADIOGRAPHY)

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY)

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (DIALYSIS)

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (RENAL DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY)

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] {HONS.} (PHYSIOLOGY)

DIPLOMA IN OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY [DLO]

DIPLOMA IN ANAESTHESIA [DA]

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (INDUSTRIAL MICROBIOLOGY)

DIPLOMA IN NURSING

DIPLOMA IN X-RAY TECHNOLOGY

DIPLOMA IN OPERATION THEATRE TECHNIQUES

DIPLOMA IN DIALYSIS TECHNIQUES

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE [B.SC] (RESPIRATORY THERAPY)

There are a number of colleges in India which provide the medical courses listed above. Ranging from Diploma courses to full-time MBBS degree, the duration for various courses in different for different courses, depending on which one you choose. All the best!

