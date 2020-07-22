Mumbai University Releases Admission Schedule For Undergraduate Courses & More Updates

Mumbai along with the rest of the country is grappling with the coronavirus situation. The lockdown and health risk has either pushed or delayed the educational activities, in turn hampering the academic calendar gravely. Mumbai University, which is one of the universities in the country with the most number registered final year students in the country continues to find alternate ways to conduct classes, take admissions and declare results.

With over 1,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 23,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities are looking at alternatives for the working year. The authorities are finding ways to continue the academic year with a minimum or no threat to the students while looking at their best interests. Here are some latest updates regarding Mumbai University exam and admissions-

Mumbai University admissions roll out

Mumbai University admissions have now begun. The portal is open for new registrations from today that is July 22. Students willing to take admissions in undergraduate, graduate and other programmes can complete formalities for the academic year 2020-2021. The online registration can be done between the dates July 22 to August 4 last until 1 pm.

Details regarding the courses offered by the university for two, three and five-year courses are now live on the official website. The link for the same is mum.digitaluniversity.ac. Mumbai University shared the notification details on the official Twitter handle of the varsity as well.

Check out Mumbai University news and admission details as shared on Twitter-

Admission schedule ( Pre Admission online Enrolment) of various under graduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/xBYsClFrSS — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 21, 2020

Mumbai University has asked the students to submit the hard copies for provisional admissions. This has drawn flak from students as students will have to travel to the campus. The coronavirus cases are highest in the city and several students asked if such a risk is required through social media posts.

Mumbai University exam news

The University Grants Commission is firm on the decision of conducting Mumbai University exams for students in the month of September. However, Yuva Sena has now submitted the plea of cancellation of the Mumbai University exams to Supreme Court. Until now, the matter was under review in Bombay Court. Supreme Court has accepted the plea and yet to make a decision on the same. The reasons to oppose Mumbai University examinations mentioned in the letter are-a high threat of contracting the virus if there are physical exams as well as the continued lockdown in several parts of the state. The plea has been written to SC after Yuva Sena reportedly received over lakh requests for cancellation of Mumbai University exams. Mumbai University exam cancellation is yet to receive a final decision from SC.

