Check All Medical Courses After 12th Without NEET In 2020

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance examination for students who want to pursue undergraduate medical courses. Students who qualify for this test get several options to choose from numerous courses like MBBS, and BDS, among others. However, candidates can also pick medical courses after 12th without NEET. So, we have compiled some of the best medical courses without NEET that students can choose. Check them out:

Medical Courses after 12th without NEET 2020

Nursing

There are various medical courses after 12th without NEET 2020 that students can choose. One of the options for medical courses without NEET 2020 is Nursing. It involves the promotion of health, taking care of the disabled people, and prevention of illness, among other things. So, for medical courses after 12th without NEET 2020, candidates can choose BSc Nursing. So, those who have finished their 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as core subjects can apply for the 3-year degree programme.

Pharmacist

Among medical courses after 12th without NEET 2020, graduation in Pharmacy also opens various career options for students. After finishing B Pharma, one can choose to become a pharmacist, lecturer, researcher, counselor, or a salesperson. They know how to impart knowledge about the effects, safety, and usage of drugs apart from other things. As a part of medical courses after 12th without NEET, they can also combine B Pharma with a Master’s degree for a better option. For this field, people need to finish their 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology before applying for the 4-year course.

Nutritionist

For students who want to opt for medical courses after 12th without NEET 2020, they can study to become a Nutritionist or Dietician. They assist in regulating the diet of patients as per their body’s requirement. They know how to diagnose and treat nutritional issues. Students need to pass 10+2 with an average of at least 50% for the 3-year course.

Physiotherapy

Among many medical courses after 12th without NEET 2020, graduation in Physiotherapy also opens up several career options. This field focuses on healing injuries and illness and prevents them from limiting people’s everyday activities. So, students can opt for the same in sports, education, research, and military, among other areas. However, candidates need to finish their 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as core subjects before applying for the 4-year degree.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

Biotechnologist

Those who are interested in studying genetic manipulation can opt for Biotechnology without NEET. A person who wants to invent products that assist in improving the quality of life but is looking to pursue medical courses after 12th without NEET 2020 can go for it. In this field, people can research in agriculture, pharma, genomics, among others. Candidates need to finish their 12th with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology before applying for the 3-year course in Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology.

Also read: NEET 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Minister Yet To Announce Decision About Postponing NEET 2020

Also read: Mumbai University Releases Admission Schedule For Undergraduate Courses & More Updates