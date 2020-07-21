HBSE 12th Result 2020: How To Check BSEH 12th Result Through Official App And SMS

The Haryana Board Secondary Education (HBSE) Class XII board examination results have been declared today. Students can check their results online by visiting the official website of the state board, which is 'bseh.org.in'. Students can also opt for SMS service, where they can receive their results on mobile phones by sending a message to a number with their roll number and a text. Students can also check their results via mobile application. The BSEH chairman Balbir Singh had told the press on July 20 that the results for Class XII will be announced on July 21 via a press conference at around 5 pm, which will also be available on the website.

How to receive an SMS

Students can send RESULTHB12(space)ROLL NUMBER to 56263 following which they will receive their result via SMS.

How to check via the mobile app

Students first need to download the 'Board of school education Haryana' app from Google play store as it is not available on iOS app store. After downloading the app, go to the exam results section, and select the year. After that enter candidate's the roll number and the result will be displayed on the phone.

How to check online

To check the results online, students can visit the official website of the state board, which they can do with their mobile phone and are not advised to visit an internet cafe.

Step 1. Visit bseh.org.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Exam Results' option

Step 3. Select Class 12 results from the category

Step 4. Enter roll number and registration number

Step 5. Click on submit

According to reports, at least 2.25 lakh students appeared for this year's HBSE Class XII board examination, which was held in March-April this year. Just like CBSE, in the Haryana board examination, candidates need to score at least 33 percentage points to secure passing marks.

