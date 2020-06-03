RUHS Medical Officer Recruitment: 2000 Posts Vacant For Rajasthan Govt. MO Posts

Quick links:
The RUHS i.e Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur released a short recruitment notification today. The short notification mentioned that there are 2000 vacant posts for Medical officer positions under the Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department of Government of India. The last date for applying for the MO posts are by June 30. Read on to know more about the details regarding the MO posts.
Image courtesy: RUHS official website
Image courtesy: RUHS official website
A detailed 'Arthna' and the complete notification for the recruitment of 2000 Medical Officers in the government organisation will be released on the official website soon. The interested candidates would be then selected through via Direct Recruitment Examination 2020. The detailed notification which will be soon released on the website will include essential qualification/experience, reservations, post details, salary, schedule of examination and other rules.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock