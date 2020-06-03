RUHS Medical Officer Recruitment: 2000 Posts Vacant For Rajasthan Govt. MO Posts

The RUHS i.e Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur released a short recruitment notification today. The short notification mentioned that there are 2000 vacant posts for Medical officer positions under the Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department of Government of India. The last date for applying for the MO posts are by June 30. Read on to know more about the details regarding the MO posts.

Image courtesy: RUHS official website

RUHS medical officer recruitment vacancy details

Visit the official website at https://www.ruhsraj.org/ to check for the complete notification.

Check the latest news tab, where one can see the latest notification for the post of Medical officer. Click on the link to open the shot notification released on June 2nd.

RUHS released a short notification today, while the detailed notification is still awaited on the official website.

The notification states that there are almost 2000 vacancies for the Medical Officer position through direct recruitment.

The link for the MO posts would become active from June 8, where the last date of the submission of online application: 30 June 2020

The exam for the direct recruitment exam for Medical officer position in RUHS will be on July 12th as mentioned in the notification by the organisation.

The notification is for around 2000 positions in the Jaipur location, under the Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department of Rajasthan state.

Image courtesy: RUHS official website

Educational Qualification for MO posts

Interested candidates need to have an MBBS Degree from a recognized University which is also registered in Rajasthan Medical Council.

The Age Limit for the Medical officer posts are between 22 to 47 years

MO refers to the position of the medical practitioner who is recruited by the government organisation.

A detailed 'Arthna' and the complete notification for the recruitment of 2000 Medical Officers in the government organisation will be released on the official website soon. The interested candidates would be then selected through via Direct Recruitment Examination 2020. The detailed notification which will be soon released on the website will include essential qualification/experience, reservations, post details, salary, schedule of examination and other rules.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock