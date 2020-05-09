MHA Grants Special Permission To 3000 CBSE Assessment Centres To Evaluate Answer Sheets

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given special permission to nearly 3,000 assessment centres of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to run for the limited purpose of work associated with the evaluation of answer sheets amid the extended nationwide lockdown. There will no restriction in transporting answer sheets to the residences of evaluators except in areas falling in the containment zones.

"Under the new guideline, all schools continue to remain closed. However, special permission of this Ministry is hereby granted for the operation of 3000 CBSE affiliated schools, selected as Evaluation Centres, for the limited purpose of work associated with the evaluation of answer sheets," an order from the MHA stated.

Maintain COVID norms

The Ministry further said that in evaluation centres and regional offices, CBSE shall ensure observation of national directives for COVID-19 management — norms like physical distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, etc. The MHA had already allowed 16 regional offices of CBSE to function without restrictions in Green and Orange Zones while with some limited ones in Red Zone.

HRD minister reacts

Reacting to this, Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, said that the move will help CBSE to quickly evaluate the 2.5 crore answer sheets and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah and the MHA.

I am confident that this will help us to quickly evaluate the 2.5 crore answer sheets. The results will be declared after the board examinations (scheduled between July 1 and 15).



