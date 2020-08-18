BPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Registration For 84 BPSC Lecturer Vacancy To Start On Aug 19

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently released the official notifications of BPSC recruitment 2020. The notifications are for BPSC lecturer recruitment. The Notice and advertisements for the BPSC recruitment 2020 were released on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interested candidates can now visit the official website to know about all the BPSC lecturer vacancies.

This BPSC recruitment 2020 is for a total of 84 BPSC lecturer vacancies of various departments. Out of these 84 vacancies, 27 vacancies are for Physics lecturer, 29 vacancies are for chemistry lecturer and 28 vacancies are for Humanity lecturer. Here is everything you need to know about the BPSC lecturer recruitment.

BPSC lecturer vacancy

The online registration process for this BPSC recruitment 2020 will be starting from August 19, 2020. Once the online registration window for BPSC recruitment 2020 starts, the interested and eligible candidates can apply in the BPSC lecturer recruitment online on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to register for all the posts of this BPSC lecturer recruitment is September 7, 2020. The online exam fees of BPSC recruitment 2020 can be filled till September 11, 2020. Online applications can be filled until September 18, 2020. The salary for the BPSC lecturer vacancy will be ₹56,100. The candidate should be having a Master's degree in the respective subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level. Here is a look at the important dates of BPSC recruitment 2020 for the post of lecturer in various departments.

Important dates of BPSC recruitment 2020

Starting date of registration in the BPSC recruitment 2020 – August 19, 2020

Last date to register in the BPSC recruitment 2020 – September 7, 2020

Last date to fill the online fees – September 11, 2020

Last date to fill the online application of BPSC recruitment 2020 – September 18, 2020

Official notice and notifications for the BPSC lecturer recruitment

See the official Notice of BPSC recruitment 2020 (Humanity lecturer) HERE

See the official advertisement of BPSC recruitment 2020 (Humanity lecturer) HERE

See the official Notice of BPSC recruitment 2020 (Chemistry lecturer) HERE

See the official advertisement of BPSC recruitment 2020 (Chemistry lecturer) HERE

See the official Notice of BPSC recruitment 2020 (Physics lecturer) HERE

See the official advertisement of BPSC recruitment 2020 (Physics lecturer) HERE

All the information about eligibility, educational qualification and other details are mentioned in the above mentioned official BPSC recruitment notification. Candidates are advised to read all the notices and advertisements carefully. Candidates should also keep checking the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to know about all the latest updates and news related to BPSC recruitment 2020