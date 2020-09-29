MHT CET 2020 Admit Card 2020 Released On Mahaonline.gov.in

The Common Entrance test cell of Maharashtra has finally released the Admit card for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020. Candidates must note that this is an MHT CET PCM admit card, meaning it has been released for Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) group students. All the candidates can now head to mahaonline.gov.in to check their admit card/hall ticket.

Read | IIT Delhi & ILBS sign MoU to solve challenges in medical practice and health services

MHT CET Admit Card 2020

The MHT CET PCM Admit card mentions details of the exam centre, reporting time, day and date of the examination along with other details about the candidate. The CET Cell of Maharashtra released the CET admit card 2020 on September 26 for the PCB group. In order to download the MHT CET Admit card 2020, candidates will have to log in using their application form number and password.

Read | Travellers from Dubai, UK contributed maximum COVID-19 importations into India: IIT study

Here are the steps to download the MHT CET Admit Card 2020

The candidate will have to visit the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Then Click on Download hall tickets link

Once the candidate clicks on the link, he/she will be asked to enter their login ID, password

The candidates need to choose the subject - PCM/PCB from the options

Once the candidate clicks on the ‘Search’ button

The MHT CET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to download and take a print out of MHT CET hall ticket

Read | JEE Advanced: Category wise marks vs rank analysis of IIT, engineering cutoff 2020

Candidates are also advised to check the details mentioned on the MHT CET admit card 2020 very carefully and contact the authorities in case of any queries. Also, it is important that all candidates who will appear in MHT CET exam 2020 must carry their MHT CET 2020 hall ticket to the exam centre. On its official website, the CET cell also stated that candidates need to wear a mask and maintain the social distancing rules at the exam centre.

Read | Researchers at IIT-M develop inhouse microprocessor 'MOUSHIK'

MHT CET Test: What you need to know!

The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 1-9. The exams for physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) will be held on 1, 2 October and 4-9 October. The exams for physics, chemistry, mathematics will be from 12-16 October and 19-20 October. The college entrance exam will be divided into three papers and there will be a total of 250 questions. Once a candidate has successfully cleared the examination, they will be required to appear for counselling rounds. Students can pursue degree courses in fields such as Engineering and Pharmacy with this entrance exam.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock