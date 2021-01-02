MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2020 For BE, B.Tech, B. Pharma, Pharma D. Released

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional allotment list for BTech courses along with many others. The cell had already released the provisional list for BFA that is Bachelors in Fine Arts, and the students were awaiting the release for the merit list of the rest of the courses. As of today, the provisional merit list for B.Tech, B. Pharma/ Pharma D. courses are out. Candidates will also be given some time to raise grievances for any details on the list. they can raise for rectification till January 4, so that the final merit list can be uploaded on January 6th. Read on to know more details about MHT CET provisional merit list 2020.

How to check MHT CET provisional merit list 2020?

A while ago, the Final Merit list for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh candidates was released as well. Meanwhile, the provisional merit list for B.Arch, MCA and other courses were also released on January 1, 2021. Here are the steps for how to check provisional merit list for MHT CET merit list.

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

On the home page, check out the respective links for B.E/ B. Tech/B. Pharma & Pharma D links.

Click here for Provisional Merit List of B.Pharma/ Pharma D.

Click here for Provisional Merit List for B.E/ B.Tech courses

Provisional merit list would be displayed in the PDF format in a new tab.

Students can then search for their names & other details from the PDFs.

Note: The final merit list of MBA courses would be out on January 7, 2021. On the other hand, according to the latest notification on the website, the schedule for Agricultural course counselling was also revised. The provisional merit list for Agriculture courses is now expected on January 4. Here is the list of notifications one can check after logging in to the official website.

Image credits: MHT CET website

This year, MHT CET 2020 exam was conducted in two phases. The first exam was held from October 1-20. An additional session exam was held on November 7 for the candidates who could not appear for the exam that was conducted in October due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, COVID symptoms or other reasons. The MHT-CET answer key, candidates’ response sheets and question paper were released on November 10 and candidates were allowed to submit representations against the keys till November 12. MHT CET (MH CET) or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for admissions to first-year Engineering and Technology programmes (BE/BTech) and Pharmacy programmes (BPharma/PharmaD) in the state. Till 2018, the exam used to be conducted by DTE Maharashtra.

