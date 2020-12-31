NEET MDS 2021 Result: MDS Result 2021 Has Been Declared On Nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has finally declared the NEET-MDS 2021 result on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of dental surgery can now head to nbe.edu.in. to check the result. The NEET 2021 MDS exam was conducted on December 16, 2020. The result of NEET-MDS 2021 has also been displayed on NBE website www.natboard.edu.in and www.nbe.edu.in. Read on to know more about the NEET Result 2021.

NEET MDS Result 2021

What is the eligibility criteria for NEET MDS 2021?

A report published on NEET’s official website states that the eligibility criteria for participation in counselling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority will be in accordance with MDS Course Regulations, 2017 notified by DCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India. The report also reads, “There shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totalling of responses marked by the candidates.”

General/EWS ---50th Percentile

SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) ---40th Percentile

UR PWD -----45th Percentile

How to download the NEET Result 2021?

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

On the website, you will be able to find an activated result link, click on NEET MDS 2021 result link

A new page will appear asking you for your login credentials. Key in the credentials and hit submit

Finally, your NEET-MDS result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can either download and take its print out.

NEET Exams in 2021

Another report in CollegeDunia.com states that NEET 2021 official notification is expected to be released in the first week of January 2021. After the declaration of NEET exam dates by NTA, the online application process for NEET 2021 will start. However, candidates are advised to be ready for some more exam postponements due to COVID-19. In 2020, there have been many delays and uncertainties in the academic calendar.

Moreover, there is also the possibility of changes in NEET syllabus given that CBSE is also planning to reduce Class IX-XII syllabus by 30%. The Education Minister has also directed NTA to evaluate the current situation and provide a revised NEET syllabus. Many aspiring candidates requested the authorities to conduct the exam twice a year in the online mode. However, NTA's decision will soon be released.