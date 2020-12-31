Latest News: From Announcement Of CBSE Board Exam Dates To Haryana CM Khattar's Vow On MSP

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

CBSE Class 10, 12 boards 2021 exam dates announced, check the dates here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on December 31 announced the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations in a webinar at 6 PM. Central Board of School Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held from May 4, 2021, till June 10, 2021. Earlier, the Education Minister had already announced that the board examinations in 2021 will be held offline while adhering to all the COVID-19 norms and protocols. He had also said that the dates were decided after considering the suggestions from parents, teachers, and students. Union Education Minister noted that evaluation of the papers are expected to take place on time with results being declared on July 15, 2021.

Haryana CM Khattar vows to quit politics if MSP is abolished amid stir against farm laws

Amid the protests against farm laws, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday vowed to quit politics if the Minimum Support Price is abolished in the state. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Khattar highlighted that his government had taken a lot of initiatives for farmers in the last 6 years including massive procurement of produce. On this occasion, he alleged that the farmers' stir commenced as they were instigated by opposition parties. Appreciating the series of talks held between the Centre and the farmer leaders, Khattar expressed hope that the standoff over the laws will be resolved soon.

AIADMK believes 'BJP will accept EPS as CM candidate', reiterates stance on coalition govt

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar asserted that AIADMK has full faith that BJP will accept E Palaniswami as NDA's CM candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls. This comes amid BJP's reluctance to endorse the AIADMK leader's candidature for the CM post. Mentioning that BJP is a part of the AIADMK-led alliance as it has the same wavelength, he reiterated that the NDA will form the next government in the State with AIADMK crossing the majority mark on its own. Ruling out the prospect of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar hinted that more political parties might join the alliance.

DCGI hints at India entering New Year with COVID vaccine; CDSCO set to meet on Jan 1

With three COVID-19 vaccine candidates having sought Emergency Authorization Use (EUA), the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has hinted that India will probably have a 'very Happy New Year'. Hinting that the approval of a COVID vaccine is just inches away, DCGI member Dr VG Somani stated that India will enter the New Year 'with something in hand'. Somani's remarks come just a day after the United Kingdom government authorized the use of the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for use.

'India's economy to grow by 10% in 2021-22, will reach pre-COVID level': NITI Aayog

Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog on December 31 foresaw that the nation’s economy is set to grow by 10 per cement in 2021-22 in “real terms”. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to lockdown and other restrictions, Kumar noted that India will reach “pre-COVID level” by the end of next year because the growth will occur in positive figures especially in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The remarks by Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog came after Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said that economy has already started coming back on track since the July-September quarter of this fiscal.

