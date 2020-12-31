IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Likely To Be Out Today; Check Out These Steps To Download

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2020 that was held on various dates in December this year is all set to release the results shortly. IBPS clerk exam date 2020 was scheduled for December 5, 12 and 13. Meanwhile the IBPS Clerk 2020 Mains exam is expected to be around February 2021. Read on for more information about IBPS clerk prelims result and how to download it from the official website.

ALSO READ| CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2021 Exam Dates Tomorrow, Exams To Be Held Physically

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020?

Visit the official website ibps.in

A result link will be visible on the homepage, click the result link

Then you will be redirected to a new page asking you to enter the login details, registration number/roll number, and date of birth/password.

Once you click submit, the IBPS result 2020 status is displayed on the screen

Candidates can download and take the printout of the IBPS Clerk result 2020.

A report on shiksha.com reveals that IBPS follows the method of normalisation of marks. This means that the scores of candidates are calculated based on the normalisation process. The normalisation of marks is done using the equi-percentile method. Because the exam is conducted in multiple sessions, the question papers are different for each session. Hence, the Normalisation process is followed to equate the difficulty level of question sets. In the end, the corrected scores obtained by each candidate in different sessions is normalised.

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam was conducted in an online mode. The objective test was composed of 100 marks whereas the test was for the 1-hour duration only. The exam paper would have three sections where 30 questions would be from the English section, 35 questions from Numerical Ability, and 35 questions from Reasoning Ability.

ALSO READ| IBPS SO 2020 Admit Card Released On The Website; Here's All That You Need To Know

IBPS Clerk exam is conducted to recruit for the 2557 vacancies across India. Candidates clearing the Prelims, Mains and the interview would then be allotted into the Clerk position in various banks of India. The banks include names like Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

ALSO READ| IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 Made Available At Ibps.in, Here Is How To Download

ALSO READ| RRB NTPC Exam: See Details About The Exam Date, Admit Card, Venue And Phases