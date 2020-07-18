Mizoram Governor Honours Daily Wager’s Daughter For Securing 8th Rank In 12th Exams

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) recently declared MBSE results for class 12th board exams. The 12th result of 2020 was declared online on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). A daily wager’s daughter secured the eighth rank in MBSE result for class 12th board exams. She was recently felicitated by Mizoram governor P S Sreedharan Pillai for her outstanding achievement despite all odds.

Also Read | Mizoram Governor Urged To Summon Special Session Of Assembly

Also Read | MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Mizoram governor felicitates daily wager's daughter

Mizoram governor P S Sreedharan Pillai handed over a citation to the 17-year-old MBSE topper, Vanlalvenhimi in front of her parents. She was felicitated at Raj Bhavan on Friday, July 17, 2020. The Mizoram governor said that her achievement has become a source of inspiration for students across the country.

In a series of tweets, Mizoram governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said the family lives in a small hut. The MBSE topper takes care of her younger siblings and also does the household works. The Mizoram governor congratulated her with a letter and a cash incentive for being such an inspiration to many.

Also Read | MBSE Result 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result To Be Announced On July 14

MBSE topper talks about her achievement

According to several news reports, the MBSE topper is a student of Durtlang Higher Secondary School in Aizawl. She scored 437 out of 500 marks in Arts stream in the class 12 examinations conducted by The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). In her media interaction, MBSE topper Vanlalvenhimi said that she used to wake up at 3 AM every day and study till 7 AM and again from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Apart from studying, she also mentioned that she used to do household chores and look after her siblings when her parents were away. The reports added that she aspires to become a college teacher. She will study Bachelor of Arts at the Government Hrangbana College. The college has offered her free admission for her achievement, reports added.

Also Read | Pending Class 12 MBSE Examinations Held In Mizoram

MBSE 2020 exams

The class 12 examinations by The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) were conducted in March 2020. The board had to postpone some papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Pending exams for subjects like Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science, and Home Science resumed on July 1, 2020. According to reports, more than seven thousand students registered for the same.