MP Board Result 2020: MPBSE 10th Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will announce the MPBSE 10th result tomorrow on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Secretary of the board Anil Suchari made the announcement regarding MP Board result 2020 while talking to a leading daily. The result will be announced on July 4, 2020, at noon. Once the results are announced, the students can check their MP Board result 2020 on the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board result 2020

According to various news reports, around 11.5 lakh students are awaiting their MP result 2020 of class 10. The decision about MPBSE 10th result comes as a sigh of relief to all those students. The examination of all subjects could not be completed this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. The remaining papers which could not be held were previously cancelled as the number of Coronavirus cases in state and the country.

MP Board news

According to reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the MPBSE 10th result will be prepared only on the basis of examinations held. For the cancelled examination subjects, the students will be getting the remark as pass on their mark sheets. The students are expected to get their mark sheets once the schools are reopened. According to reports, over 11 lakh students had appeared in the class 10th exam of the MP Board. Out of all the students, 63.89% of students had passed the examination. The MP Board 2020 had earlier announced that the MP Board result 2020 for class 10 will be announced in the first week of July and the MP Board result 2020 of class 12 will be declared in the third week of July 2020.

How to check the MP Board result 2020

Go to the official website of The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the MPBSE 10th result’s link on the homepage.

Enter the required details like roll number and log in

You will be redirected to a page on the website where the subject wise result will be displayed.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official websites of MP Board 2020 to know all the latest updates and news related to the MP Board result 2020.